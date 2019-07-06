Bright, Nichole Jennise 44, passed away on July 1. She is survived by her husband, Brett Bright; and two children, daughter, Micayla Gutierrez and son, Landon Gutierrez; her mother, Sandra and step- father, Charles Edwards of Wichita, KS; her father, Gary Jones and step-mother, Terri Jones of Portland, OR; sisters, Keri Morris of Portland, OR and Katie Londono of Albuquerque, NM; and brother, Jeremy Edwards of Albuquerque, NM. Nichole was a Registered Nurse, and had Business degrees from the University of New Mexico and an RN degree from Wichita State University. She was an ardent animal lover, especially dogs of all breeds. A memorial service has been planned for July 8 at 10:00 at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central, Wichita, KS and interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Victory in the Valley- Support for Cancer Patients 3755 East DouglasWichita, KS 67218
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 6, 2019