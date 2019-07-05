Nick Bural

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Bural.
Notice
Send Flowers

Bural, Nick M. Nicholas M. Bural, 30, born Dec. 26, 1988, passed April 5, 2019. Survived by: wife, Jackie Bural; daughter, Scarlette V. Bural; step- daughter, Jossilyn Halvey; parents, Joanne Bural, Randall Bural, step-father, T.C. Hicks; step-brothers, Steven Singleton, Jonathon Singleton; mother-in- law, Anita Martinez; brother-in- law, Josh Green; sister, Leycan Bural Jones; grandparents, Chuck and Kay Lucas; uncle, Mike Lucas; nieces, Katy Lucas, Vanessa Lucas-Gurara. Nick was preceded in death by father-in-law, Manual Martinez.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.