Bural, Nick M. Nicholas M. Bural, 30, born Dec. 26, 1988, passed April 5, 2019. Survived by: wife, Jackie Bural; daughter, Scarlette V. Bural; step- daughter, Jossilyn Halvey; parents, Joanne Bural, Randall Bural, step-father, T.C. Hicks; step-brothers, Steven Singleton, Jonathon Singleton; mother-in- law, Anita Martinez; brother-in- law, Josh Green; sister, Leycan Bural Jones; grandparents, Chuck and Kay Lucas; uncle, Mike Lucas; nieces, Katy Lucas, Vanessa Lucas-Gurara. Nick was preceded in death by father-in-law, Manual Martinez.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 5, 2019