Poyner, Nick 34, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Nick was preceded in death by his father, William H. Poyner. Survivors include his wife, Tiffany Poyner; children, Dominick Poyner, Hannah Poyner, and Alexander Poyner; mother, Betty Poyner; siblings, Roy Poyner, Kristy Poyner, and Sara Strohkirch; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Sherry Johnson; brother-in-law, Tyler Johnson; sisters-in-law, Sarah Johnson and Kylah Johnson; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, at 10 am, Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials have been established with Victory in the Valley and Harry Hynes Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 7, 2019