Nicklas Collin Phillips
November 2, 1978 - November 13, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Nicklas Collin Phillips, 42, died in an ATV accident Friday, November 13, 2020. He was a graduate of Goddard High School. He was very involved with Boy Scouts of America and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He worked in the Wind Energy Industry for C & C Wind Energy Services, Ltd of Ontario, Canada. Nick loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed his family, friends, sports, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, ATVs, motorcycles, and anything else he could do outdoors. His special talent was to name any movie based on a quote from that movie. One of his greatest joys in life was his job and the people he worked with. He lit up the room with his good nature, humor, quick wit, and zest for life. Nick is survived by his parents, Randy and Alisa Phillips of Wichita, KS; brother Travis Phillips and brother-in-law Jerry Patak of Shell Knob, MO; grandmothers Lila Miller of Wichita, KS and June Phillips of Bristow, OK; and loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations may be sent to: Kansas Wildlife Federation at 7014 Redbud Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503 or Substance Abuse Center of Kansas at 940 N. Waco, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com