Ledbetter, Nicole Ashley 24, beloved sister, daughter, granddaughter and wife passed away on August 14, 2020. Nicole was born on October 6, 1995, to parents Debbie McCune and George Ledbetter. She graduated from Andover eAcademy in 2015. Nicole loved kids dearly and worked as both a private nanny and a preschool teacher. She also became a certified nursing assistant and worked at Larksfield Place Assisted Living. Nicole was a strong, resilient person who continuously strived to better herself and cared deeply for others. Nicole's favorite activities included crafting, tubing and swimming at the family lake house, painting, and drawing. Nicole was also well-traveled, with adventures across Europe, Mexico, and most recently, Japan. Nicole was also a voracious reader and loved all things Harry Potter. Nicole is survived by her mother, Deborah "Debbie" McCune of Andover; her father, George Ledbetter of Ingleside, Texas; her stepmother, Tina Ledbetter of Ingleside, Texas; her husband, Jacob Jordan of Wichita; her grandmother, Barbara McCune of Wichita; her brother, Josh Schrantz of Wichita; her brother, Trevor Ledbetter of Tucson, Arizona; and her sister, Abbi Ledbetter of Andover. Nicole is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins on both the Ledbetter and McCune sides of her family. Nicole is preceded in death by her grandfather, John McCune; cousin, Chad McCune; uncle, Jim McCune; grandmother, Lois Ledbetter; grandfather, Wylie "Snuffy" Ledbetter; uncle, Paul Ledbetter; and uncle, Frederick "Ricky" Ledbetter. Funeral Service will be Live Streamed at www.dlwichita.com
at 3:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Nicole to Dysautonomia International's POTS Research Fund or to the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas. Donations for both of these organizations may be made online by clicking the links. Donations may also be made to the Andover Police & Fire Foundation. Donations should be payable to the Andover Police and Fire Foundation and can be mailed to 909 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.