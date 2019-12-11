LEHI, UT-Carlston, Nicole Elish 33, born July 30, 1986 to John Woodward Carlston and Angela Stacy Pinder Carlston, in Murray, Utah, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Nov. 09, 2019 after a 2 hr seizure in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Goddard High School, Goddard, KS and attended Wichita State University. Nicole is survived by her parents; her brother, Christian and his wife, Amanda, Riverview, FL; grandmother, Janet Carlston, Salt Lake City. She is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, William W Carlston and maternal grandparents, Gerald L and G. Victoria Wallace Pinder and many other relatives. Memorial Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 401 N Westlink, Wichita, KS Dec 14, 2019 at 10am Funeral services were held in Lehi, UT and burial services were held Nov. 23, 2019 at Monroe City Cemetery, Monroe, UT Please visit www.wasatchlawn.com to read to full obituary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019