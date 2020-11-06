Ninfa Miranda
November 13, 1932 - November 3, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Ninfa Miranda, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 3, 2020 in Leander, Texas. Ninfa was born in Wichita, Kansas on November 13, 1932 to Jose and Petra Ayala. Ninfa married Hugo Miranda on September 16, 1961 in her hometown. Ninfa and Hugo's courtship grew largely through handwritten letters and telegrams while Hugo traveled across the US and South America serving in the Peruvian Airforce. Ninfa and Hugo met in Wichita, Kansas in early 1960, Ninfa met Hugo while he was participating in Air Force Training at McConnell AFB. If ever asked, Ninfa would claim that she was not looking for love when she met Hugo at first. Hugo in turn will claim it was love at first sight as he was drawn to her from their first meeting. If you knew Ninfa it is no surprise that any flirtations from Hugo garnered an eye roll or two from her. To his credit, Hugo persisted and 59 wonderful years later when Ninfa's granddaughter asked what the secret to such a long and wonderful marriage is, Ninfa replied, "Always make sure to give each other a goodnight kiss." Ninfa was a woman of devout faith to the Catholic church. Her children were raised in the faith as were all her grandchildren. Ninfa is survived by her husband, Hugo Miranda, three children and their spouses, Mario & Jodi Miranda, Anna Marie & Manuel 'Manny' Novoa, Michael & Michelle Miranda, as well as her 9 grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Anthony, Isabel, Annelise, Julianne, Michael, Paige, Chloe. Her surviving siblings are Joe Ayala, Jr., Larry Ayala, Elida Blades, Israel Ayala, Sergio Ayala, Danny Ayala, Joel Ayala, Carla Ayala, Mario Luis Ayala & Abigail Landes. She was preceded in death by her siblings Grace Mandujano, Helen Gonzales, Vidal Ayala, Jaime Ayala, & Armando Ayala. Ninfa was a spitfire. She was as brave as she was daring and carved a career for herself in the government sector. Ninfa had a pioneering spirit that led her to work for the IRS and Small Business Administration for almost 30 years. Her self-assurance and determination made her a role model to her sons and daughter that is emulated in her 9 grandchildren. Ninfa was an avid speed walker who could be seen going up and down the Arkansas River Walking Trail daily in Wichita, rain or shine! Ninfa translated this habit to her driving in Houston, Texas, frequently with her grandchildren holding on for their dear lives in the backseat up until she was in her late 70's. She loved her family and was a devoted wife to Hugo as they recently celebrated 59 years together in September of 2020. Ninfa had the biggest heart and always lived her life by the golden rule, "treat others how you want to be treated." Ninfa battled Dementia/Alzheimer's over the last 9 years and although she had much to overcome each day, she never lost her spirit. Ninfa was most famous in her last decade for her perfectly timed one liner's. When asked how she was doing or feeling she would always reply, "Fine for an old woman." Her youngest grandson always made sure she was "getting enough blood pumping" by his many jokes and pranks that she would sling right back his way. Ninfa's wit only became more prevalent in her final years that she spent living in Texas with Hugo and her daughter's family. All loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, kindness, grace and undying love and caring for them. A celebration of Ninfa's life will be held at The Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church, Wichita, Kansas, at 10:30am on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A rosary will precede the funeral mass beginning at 9:45am at the same location. Donations can be made to Guadalupe Clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Online condolences can be made at https://guadalupeclinic.org/donate/memorials
OR Alzheimer's Texas at https://www.txalz.org/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIi-Cb7Nrr7AIVQQJMCh01AQKgEAAYASAAEgLMFPD_BwE
Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
