Farha, Noah Sammie Born January 24, 1996 left us to be with God on Monday, April 15, 2019. Noah loved life, especially spending time with his family, friends, his work, OU Football, Coaching LaCrosse and most of all his unbreakable bond with his twin brother, Jonah. Survivors include his mother & father, Sherice & Timothy Farha; brother, Jonah Farha; grandparents, Jim & Dianne Ford; aunts & uncles, Angela & Paul Zeyn, David & Joan Farha, Paul Farha, and Michael Farha and many loving cousins and friends. Services in Wichita, KS will be held at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206 with graveside service 10 a.m. Friday at Old Mission Cemetery, 3525 E. 21st St. N. A memorial service will also be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main St., Frisco, TX. 75034. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Noah's name to either church or the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



1411 N. Broadway

Wichita , KS 67214

