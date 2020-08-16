Jackson, Nolan H. 89, well-known sportsman, firearms expert, and founder of Wichita Arms went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 13, 2020. Private services have been held. He was preceded in death by the tragic death of his younger son, Kelly, and lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia; son, Tracy; grandson, Joseph. He was born November 9, 1930 to Audra and Nolan C. Jackson in Winfield, KS. He attended East High School and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, MO. He was in the Army and served in the Korean War on the front lines. He attended Wichita University where he met his wife. He designed firearms, manufactured them in his own plant, and then set a World Record and a National Record with them. He liked to say that he was an only child, but he had many brothers and sisters in Christ. Memorial contributions can be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
