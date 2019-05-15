Goertz, Nora E. Age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mingle and greet will start at 4 pm and Celebration of Life will begin at 6 pm, all at Cortez Restaurant, 344 W. 29th St. N, Wichita, 67204. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Enrique) Cortez; sister, Lois Dean Hooper; two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolf Goertz; parents & 10 siblings. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019