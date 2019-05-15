Nora E. Goertz (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND....WE ALL WILL MISS YOU !!!"
    - DEMA OSGOOD
  • "I have had the Privilege to Know and Do Business With Mr..."
    - Marty & Teresa Hammer
  • "I am so very sorry for your loss. She is definitely missed...."
    - Kim C
  • "She was a wonderful lady who was full of life and cared..."
    - Ron Renteria
  • "Grandma, we love you always"
    - Pat Morriss
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Notice
Send Flowers

Goertz, Nora E. Age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mingle and greet will start at 4 pm and Celebration of Life will begin at 6 pm, all at Cortez Restaurant, 344 W. 29th St. N, Wichita, 67204. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Enrique) Cortez; sister, Lois Dean Hooper; two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolf Goertz; parents & 10 siblings. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.