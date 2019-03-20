McCombs, Jeanette Nora (Straub) 86, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 18th, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 21st at Broadway Mortuary and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Friday, March 22nd, at First Evangelical Free Church. Graveside Service to follow at Resthaven Cemetery in west Wichita. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles and Effie (Fahland) Straub. She is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Lloyd of Wichita; son Craig and wife Sylvia of Wichita, son Robert and wife Katherine of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister Virginia Hurlock, of Honolulu, HI. Memorials have been established with Kansas Aviation Museum and Wichita Rose Society. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Jeanette (Straub) McCombs.
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019