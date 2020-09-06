1/1
Nora Julia Vaughn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora Julia Vaughn
October 14, 1926 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 93, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. She is survived by her son, Steve Vaughn; granddaughters, Emily Vaughn and Erin (Logan) Markus; two great-grandchildren, Van and Paisley Markus; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Earl and Clara (Tuma) Wyrick; sisters, Thelma Beavers and Leora Church; daughter-in-law, Judy Vaughn. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary with graveside at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, both on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main St. #300, Newton, Kansas 67114. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved