Nora Julia Vaughn
October 14, 1926 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 93, passed away Sept. 2, 2020. She is survived by her son, Steve Vaughn; granddaughters, Emily Vaughn and Erin (Logan) Markus; two great-grandchildren, Van and Paisley Markus; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Earl and Clara (Tuma) Wyrick; sisters, Thelma Beavers and Leora Church; daughter-in-law, Judy Vaughn. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary with graveside at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, both on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main St. #300, Newton, Kansas 67114.
.