NAPA, CA-Newman, Nora (Tate) Nora (Tate) Newman went to heaven early in morning on June 25th , at the age of 55, passing peacefully in her sleep at her home in Napa, CA. Nora was born July 25, 1963 in Tulare, CA spending her early years in Porterville, CA with her parents along with her brother and sister. At the age of 12 Nora moved to Wichita, KS to live with her Aunt Nora and Uncle Bob where she had much family including several girl cousins all around the same age to grow up with. In 2000 Nora moved to Napa, CA with her daughters, Tia and Brittany, later marrying Joe Newman in 2001. Nora and Joe met in Wichita the summer of 1978 at the age of 14 becoming each other's first boyfriend and girlfriend. Joe's family moved from Kansas to California in 1979 with Joe and Nora re-connecting 20 years later. As a child Nora was diagnosed with a hereditary Polycystic Kidney Disease. She knew the risks of passing the disease to any children she may have had and chose not to have her own biological children. As an adult, in Kansas, she was known as Nora Francis and became a foster parent. She had such a love for infants and babies that over the course of several years she fostered more than 100 kids between the ages of 0-3, eventually adopting her daughters. Nora faced many health challenges throughout her adulthood and had a strong will to be there for her family. She was a room parent helping out her children's teachers and classrooms. Nora was a fighter and seldom complained, enduring kidney transplants in 2001 and 2015, which lead to additional health conditions and struggles until her passing. One of Nora's greatest joys was to see the birth of her grandson, Kye and to be able to share her love with him the past three years. Nora is survived by her husband, Joe, their children Tia Newman (grandson, Kye Newman-Wright) and Brittany Newman, all of Napa, CA, in addition to her son, Brandon Francis of Wichita, Kansas; siblings, Tom Tate (Brenda) of West Virginia and Della Bradley of Florida; Aunt Nora Reed of Wichita, Kansas along with family in Kansas, Nebraska and California. Nora was predeceased by her mother, Donna Paasch. There will be a celebration of Nora's life in the coming weeks. Per Nora's request there will be no services and her body has been donated for research to UCSF Hospital in San Francisco. Nora will be deeply missed.

