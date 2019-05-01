Norbert A. Zimmer

Zimmer, Norbert A. Aug. 15, 1926 - Apr. 30, 2019. He and his wife, Bernadene, were married 60 years before her death in 2008. Survivors include his son, James Zimmer; daughter, Terril "Terry" Zimmer; sister, Arlene Thompson; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Visitation Hours: 1-8PM, Friday, May 3 at the funeral home with family present 6-8PM. Funeral Service: 10:30AM, Saturday, May 4 at the funeral home. Memorial Fund: Avenue of Flags. For more info, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019
