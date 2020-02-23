Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert Joseph "Bert" Doll. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

NAPA, CA-Doll, Norbert "Bert" Joseph 87, of Napa, California passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 surrounded by loving family and friends. Bert was born April 17, 1932, in Ellinwood, Kansas to Bernard and Mary Doll. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1953. Having learned to play the piano and guitar from his mother, Bert's wanderlust spirit led him to share his musical talents all over the world. He performed in subways, taverns, piano bars and cruise ships. Eventually, he found his home in San Francisco where he met the love of his life, Reiko (Ando) Doiron. Bert continued to follow his passion and performed throughout the Bay Area singing in numerous venues including communities for the elderly in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma Counties. He especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends with stories of his adventures and singing the latest version of his favorite songs. Bert documented his life story and aspirations in his incredible Troubadour: Origins & Journeys CD. Bert will be remembered as a kind, gentle, loving, and charming gentleman who was quick to share his beautiful smile. Bert is survived by Charlene (Doiron) & Scott Reinhart and their children and grandchildren; Jackie Doiron; nieces and nephews especially Anita, Kayla, Wes, and Stacey who were there to comfort him in his final months; and dear friends he considered family Beth Nickel, John & Julie Nickel, Erik Nickel, Michael Loftis, Rossi Scott, Aurelien Roulin and Cynthia May. He was preceded in death by his 12 siblings and his beloved, Reiko Doiron. A private celebration of life will be held for close family and friends on February 29, 2020 in Napa Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to zSharp

