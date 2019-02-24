Schmeidler, Norbert Joseph Jr. July 4, 1938 - Feb 19, 2019. Heaven gained another angel as Norbert passed away peacefully at Via Chrisit Village in Wichita. Norbert was born and raised in Hays, KS with his sister Mary Jean (Schmeidler) Marvin. He was a retired teacher (Campus High School in Haysville) and retired from Lear Jet after 30 years. Norbert was preceded in death by his parents (Norbert and Regina). Norbert will be remembered by his wife Sharon (Moyer), sister Mary Jean Marvin, children: Norbert III (Jennifer), Catherine (Mark) Pratt, Carolyn (Dennis) Thomas, Christine (Robert) DeWitt and Cheryl (Betty Jo Lawson) Schmeidler, 11 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren. Norbert loved reading and teaching, the love for his family was so apparent, there was nothing more important to him. Friends and family are invited to attend the rosary on Monday, Feb 25th at 7:00pm and Mass will be on Tuesday, Feb 26th, 10am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Thomas Moore Prep-Marion, Hays, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019