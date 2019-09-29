OST-Hilger, Norbert Mike 92, retired farmer, passed away on Sat. Sept. 28, 2019. Norbert was born July 29, 1929 in Haven, Ks. the son of Peter and Katie (May) Hilger. On May 9, 1950 he Married Martina Haukap. Survivors include his wife, Martina; sons, Neil (Geri) Hilger, Keith Hilger; daughters, Denice (Tom) Finn, Beverly Hoheisel; sister, Mary Ann Schauf; 8 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren. Rosary: Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. with the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ost, Ks. with Father Dan Duling officiating. Interment to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic School, Ost, Ks. or to Amedisys Hospice. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019