Pacacha, Norbert R. 90, died January 20, 2020. Rosary will be at 10:30 am, Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his son, Kevin; parents, Benedict and Mary Pacacha. Survived by his wife, Judy; son, Mike (Tracy); daughter, Mary. He was one of 12 children. Also survived by his siblings, Dolores Savage, Carl Pacacha, and Eddie Pacacha; grandchildren, Kenny (Lilley), Carly (David), Jeremy (Nikol), Megan (Austin); 11 great-grandchildren. Norbert served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. He was very active in the Park City Senior Center and was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler Fan. He was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church for 35 years. He was a good and quiet man who will be missed by many. A memorial has been established with: Center of Hope, 400 N. Emporia St., Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
