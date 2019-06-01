Noretha Sue Brown

Brown, Noretha Sue 77, retired Nurse, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral Service 10:30am, Monday, First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Preceded in death by husband, Reed Brown and parents, Robert and Mary Ellen Gates. Survivors include sons, Merlin Leon (Reena) Splane, Jr, and Glenn W. (Paulette) Splane; brother, Larry M. (Renae) Gates; sister, Judi Book; grandchildren, Nate (Christina) Splane, Amy (Andy) Phelps, Tawney Hager and great-grandchildren, Easton, Stephen, Kylie and Grayson. Sue was loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 1, 2019
