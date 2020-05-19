Norinne J. Schultz
Schultz, Norinne J. 88, co-founder of Schultz Wilson Company, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Norinne continued her accounting work until the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Schultz and daughter-in-law, Eloise Schultz. She is survived by her children, Michael Schultz, Jerry Schultz (Luisa), LuAnn Dorr (Dennis), and Cheryl Clark (Kirby); eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joyce Schultz and Gladys Holtquist; brother-in-law, Richard Schultz; and many nieces and nephews. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Bethany Lutheran Church and the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2020.
