Olson, Norma A. 96, passed away Tuesday, June 25th. She was born in Caney, KS on March 15th, 1923 to Fred and May Hipchen. Norma was a retired switchboard operator with Physicians Exchange and a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church. She loved her church family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter. Survived by her children, Grady (Cindy) of Kansas City, MO; Candace (Colin) Parry of Towanda, KS; Lori Bartu of Gardner, KS; and Greg (Wendy) of Blue Springs, MO. Norma had 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters, Avis Campbell, Wichita, KS and June Bigelow, Portland, NY. Preceded in death by her husband Percy and grandson Patrick Parry. Graveside services to be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at Resthaven Gardens. A memorial has been established with Hope Community Church - Missions, 1831 E. 21st St., Andover, KS 67002. Hillside Funeral Home West.

