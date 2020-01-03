Schulte Crain, Norma age 75, of Palmer, TX, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Rosary, 7pm, Fri. Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Sat, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded by husband, Larry; parents, Maurice and Martha (Zandler) Dugan; brothers, Joe and Richard Dugan; sisters, Doris Ternes, Agnes Doll, and Marlene Dugan. Survivors: sons, Stacy (Shannon) Crain of Waxahachie, TX, Jason Crain of Palmer, TX; brothers, Lawrence Dugan, Jerome, and Louis Dugan, all of Schulte; sister, Virginia (Richard) Gehlen of Colwich; grandchildren, Madison, Kaithlyn, Gage, Shelby, Micah, Nancy; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Michael, Noah, Keelee, Zoe, Shaun, Jr, Boone, Raelynn, and Sarah. Memorials: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 600 E. Marvin Ave, Waxahachie, TX 75165. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020