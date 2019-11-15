Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Dell Burt Keeton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Keeton, Norma Dell Burt On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Norma Dell Burt Keeton passed away peacefully at home. Norma was born on September 20, 1933, in Enid, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Marie Burt, her sister Peggy, and her brother Ernest "Bill" of Tulsa, OK. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Calvin Keeton Jr. They have two daughters, Susan Keeton Malzahn (husband Dennis) of Wichita and Kim Rumery (husband Jerry) of Augusta. Norma had four grandchildren, Ariana, Kyra, Braiton, and Alaina. She is also survived by her sister Dolores "Dee" Cheatham (husband Clifford) and sister-in-law Maxine Burt. She graduated from Salina High School and went on to work as a stenographer. Shortly after, she married Calvin on December 20, 1953, in Winfield, KS. They moved to Anchorage, AK, where she worked as a secretary for a law firm. From 1973-1995, she worked for the Board of Education in Wichita, KS, beginning at Truesdell Middle School, Wichita High School East, and finally at the Aviation Education Center. She was an accomplished painter and avid reader. Leave a voicemail at 316-208-8009 or email

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019

