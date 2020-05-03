Tucker, Norma Eileen Norma came into this life on March 1, 1928, the youngest of five girls born to Ora and Gladys Anderson of Cunningham, KS. She was a school teacher at St Francis of Assisi Catholic School and later worked as a technical writer and editor for Beechcraft, Bombardier, and later Bryte Voice. She lived and worked in Wichita most of her life. She had a Master's Degree from WSU in Creative Writing. Norma was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bill, her oldest grandson, Patrick, and all her siblings. She is survived by her only son, David Tucker (spouse, Vickie) of Overland Park KS; grandsons, Clarke Tucker of Wichita, Jon Tucker (spouse, Garrett James) of Tucson, AZ; great-granddaughters, Kaleigh and Arianna Tucker of Wichita. She passed from this life Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after struggling from a debilitating stroke in 2017. She was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be planned and announced for a later date. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.