Norma Eileen Tucker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tucker, Norma Eileen Norma came into this life on March 1, 1928, the youngest of five girls born to Ora and Gladys Anderson of Cunningham, KS. She was a school teacher at St Francis of Assisi Catholic School and later worked as a technical writer and editor for Beechcraft, Bombardier, and later Bryte Voice. She lived and worked in Wichita most of her life. She had a Master's Degree from WSU in Creative Writing. Norma was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bill, her oldest grandson, Patrick, and all her siblings. She is survived by her only son, David Tucker (spouse, Vickie) of Overland Park KS; grandsons, Clarke Tucker of Wichita, Jon Tucker (spouse, Garrett James) of Tucson, AZ; great-granddaughters, Kaleigh and Arianna Tucker of Wichita. She passed from this life Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after struggling from a debilitating stroke in 2017. She was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be planned and announced for a later date. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved