Norma J. Haze

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma J. Haze.

Haze, Norma J. 74, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation: Friday, March 22, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and Funeral: 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Powell; brothers, William Wheeler, Francis Wheeler, Andy Stumblingbear; sisters, Francetta Segovia, Polina Stumblingbear, Sandra Mendia, Earnestine Perciado great-grandchildren, Gabriel Niera, William and Helen Evans; and parents, Grace Whitekiller and Walter Wheeler; mother-in-law, Thomascine Hardico Haze. Norma is survived by her children: William Evans, Teresa Garcia Lopez, Trudy Evans; sisters, Patricia Baker, Mary Lasiter (Mike); sister-in-law, Eva Mae Wheeler; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials to American Diabetes, 608 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203.
logo
Funeral Home
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details