Haze, Norma J. 74, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation: Friday, March 22, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and Funeral: 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Powell; brothers, William Wheeler, Francis Wheeler, Andy Stumblingbear; sisters, Francetta Segovia, Polina Stumblingbear, Sandra Mendia, Earnestine Perciado great-grandchildren, Gabriel Niera, William and Helen Evans; and parents, Grace Whitekiller and Walter Wheeler; mother-in-law, Thomascine Hardico Haze. Norma is survived by her children: William Evans, Teresa Garcia Lopez, Trudy Evans; sisters, Patricia Baker, Mary Lasiter (Mike); sister-in-law, Eva Mae Wheeler; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials to American Diabetes, 608 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma J. Haze.
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019