DOUGLASS-Clay, Norma Jean (Snyder) "Jeanie" Age 77, passed away February 6, 2019. Memorial service 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 13 at Douglass United Methodist Church, with burial following at Douglass Cemetery. Jeanie was born on February 2, 1942, at El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Harold and Marie Snyder. She graduated from Butler County Junior College and Southwestern College in Winfield where she obtained her degree in Elementary education and went on to teach a short time in Salina, KS. After marrying Michael Clay on Christmas Eve in 1966, she moved to Douglass where she taught for 30 years. Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Snyder. She is survived by her husband Mike; sons, Mitchell (Melissa), Garrett (Christy) and Nicholas; brother, Gerald Snyder; grandsons Blake and Logan; and her granddaughter, Zosia. A memorial has been established with the Douglass United Methodist Church, 204 S. Willow, Douglass, KS 67039 or to Douglass Public Library, P.O. Box 190, Douglass, KS 67039. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
