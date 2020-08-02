ARKANSAS CITY-Minerd, Norma Jean 97, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Westview Manor in Derby, Kansas. She was born on the farm near Geuda Springs, KS the daughter of Onin and Elsie (Malone) Helms. After graduating from Geuda Springs High School, she graduated from Cowley County Junior College. After college, she was employed by Attorney George W. Stanley in Arkansas City. On February 11, 1961, she was united in marriage to Gerald Minerd in Miami, OK. The couple made their home in El Dorado and Wichita, KS. She also worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Arkansas City and El Dorado, KS. Norma accepted the Lord and was baptized at the age of 9 in the First Church of God in Geuda Springs and a member of the Central Community Church of God in Wichita, KS. She enjoyed traveling, reading and good Christian music and television later in life. She is survived by her sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gerald, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Due to the present situation with COVID-19 and the request of her family, she will have no services, but be interred at Memorial Lawn Cemetery next to her husband, Gerald. Online condolences will be with Shelley Family Funeral Home, Arkansas City at www.shelleyfamilyfh.com
