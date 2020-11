Norma Jean RohrJuly 26, 1930 - November 15, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Norma Jean Rohr, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Ethel Shiblom, husband Hubert Rohr, brothers Clifford, Robert, Kenneth Shiblom. Survived by her children Robert "Mike" (Anna) Foster of Kansas, Teresa (Tony) Arneson of Idaho and Martin Foster of Palm Springs, former husband Robert (Kay) Foster, grandchildren Karly Ann Arneson of NYC, Sven Arneson of Missoula. Funeral Service, 1pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church or ASPCA. Funeral service will be held 1pm Friday, November 20 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS.