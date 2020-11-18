Norma Jean Smith

October 9, 1927 - November 13, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Norma Jean Smith, 93 of Wichita, KS went home to the Lord on Friday Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Oct. 9, 1927 in Bristow, OK.

Norma is survived by her husband of 75 years LaVerne Smith, three sons and their spouses: Johnny and Pamela Smith; Russell and Loree Smith; Dale and Brenda Smith; 9 grandchildren and their spouses, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda K. Smith, her parents, three brothers and one sister.

A celebration of life will take place 10:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Glenville Church, 4604 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67217





