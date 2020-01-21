Littell, Norma Jeanne 95, retired Vice President and Owner of Fantastic Sams Beauty Salons, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, at First United Methodist Church. The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m., in Lone Star Cemetery in Pretty Prairie, KS. Preceded in death by her husband, Ardath Royce Littell; infant son, Randy Craig Littell; parents, William and Ethel Stone, and brother, Robert Lynn Stone. Survivors: daughters, Kim (Daryl) Moren and Robin (Kirk) Flesher; grandchildren, Cory, Krystle, Erin, Amber, Jamie and Courtney. Memorial established with First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020