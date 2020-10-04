1/
Norma Johnson-Bisel
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Johnson-Bisel
March 7, 1927 - October 2, 2020
El Dorado, Kansas - Norma Johnson-Bisel, 93, Life-Long Educator, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Open Visitation 9-5:00pm, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 1:00pm, Wednesday, Neodesha Cemetery in Neodesha, Kansas. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Johnson. Survivors include her brother, Everett Johnson; several nieces and nephews; husband, Dale Bisel; step-children, Darrell (Carolyn) Bisel and Darnell (Rod) Norris. Memorials are suggested to Woodland Lakes Church. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Neodesha Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved