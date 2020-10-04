Norma Johnson-Bisel
March 7, 1927 - October 2, 2020
El Dorado, Kansas - Norma Johnson-Bisel, 93, Life-Long Educator, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Open Visitation 9-5:00pm, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary. Graveside Service 1:00pm, Wednesday, Neodesha Cemetery in Neodesha, Kansas. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Johnson. Survivors include her brother, Everett Johnson; several nieces and nephews; husband, Dale Bisel; step-children, Darrell (Carolyn) Bisel and Darnell (Rod) Norris. Memorials are suggested to Woodland Lakes Church. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
