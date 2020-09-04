1/1
Norma L. Schuetz
1936 - 2020
Norma L. Schuetz
October 14, 1936 - September 2, 2020
Leon, KS - Longtime Leon, KS resident Norma L. (Atland) Schuetz died September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was 83 years of age. Norma L. (Atland) Schuetz was born on October 14, 1936 in Horton, KS; the daughter or Arents E. Atland and Irene (Burns) Atland. On August 25, 1956, Norma was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart L. Gerald "Jerry" Schuetz. She retired from South Central Mental Health Center after 25 years of service where she was a business manager. Preceding Norma in death were her loving husband Jerry and her parents. Surviving family members are her children, Geralyn Ebersohl of Leon, Teresa Dawson and her husband Kyle of Leon, Steven Schuetz and his wife Laury of Leon. Norma is also survived by her six grandchildren, Stacey, Matthew, Adam, Brandon, Justin and Jessica; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Maurice Atland and his wife, Darlene; brothers-in-law John Schuetz, Raymond Schuetz and his wife, DeeAnn; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to St. Jude Catholic Church, 2020 Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 11:30 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in El Dorado. Inurnment will follow at Leon Cemetery in Leon, KS. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Norma at www.carlsoncolonial.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Carlson Colonial Funeral Home
