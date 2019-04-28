Woodruff, Norma L. 96, loving wife and great mother, died April 24, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1922 to Walter and Blanche Duncan in Eureka, KS. Norma's life was dedicated to her God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, George P. Woodruff; her sister, Vera V. Southwick; cousin, Paul P. Pyeatte; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Woodruff; and granddaughter, Cheryl E. Maddox. She is survived by children, Larry Woodruff, Carol (Charles) Maddox, Bill (Kay) Woodruff, David (Nancy) Woodruff; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Family visitation will be May 3, from 7-9pm at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Graveside service, May 4, 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery in Eureka, KS. A memorial has been established with Encompass Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019