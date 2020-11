Norma Laughary

May 23, 1929 - November 6, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Norma Jean Laughary was born May 23, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas, to Delbert "Doc" Murray and Neva Lewis Murray. She passed away November 6, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Norma graduated from North High School in Wichita, Kansas and married John Laughary Sr. With their marriage they were blessed with 2 children, John A. Laughary Jr. and Sharon Gilmer. She loved to feed the red birds and travel with her husband and especially loved to make Christmas cookies. Norma is survived by her children John (Cheryl) Laughary Jr. and Sharon Gilmer; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Laughary Sr., brother Kenneth A. Murray, parents Delbert and Neva Murray and also son-in-law Robert Gilmer Sr. A private memorial was held on November 21, 2020.





