VanDyke, Norma Lea (Story) Age 92, was born on December 7, 1926, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Jesse Burl and Nina Gertrude Story of Gentry, Arkansas. She was the beloved wife of Robert W. (R.W./Bob) VanDyke, and the precious mother of Ronnie Lefler, Connie (Lefler/Nikkel) and Carol (Lefler/Massie), and grandmother and great-grandmother to a bunch of awesome kids! Her funeral was held at Old Mission Mortuary at 3424 E. 21st St, Wichita, Kansas, at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
