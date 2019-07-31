Kerstine, Norma Lee 74, retired Elementary School Teacher for Wichita 259 School District for 38 years, passed away on July 27, 2019. Born in Parsons, Kansas on January 18, 1945 to Paul and Agnes (O'Conner) Golden. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jimmy Golden, sister, Mary Ann Golden and daughter, Kristina. Survived by her husband, Lee of the home. Rosary: 7 p.m. on Thursday August 1; Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 645 N 119 th St. W, Wichita, KS 67235. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be given to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 31, 2019