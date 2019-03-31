Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Lee McCue. View Sign

BEL AIRE-McCue, Norma Lee 89, Went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 29, 2019. A long time residet of Bel Aire, she was active in the Bel Aire Seniors, Wesley Friends, the widow support group at her church and met regularly for lunch with her former co-workers from the WSU Bookstore. She is preceded in death by her parents; Lester & Ruth (Fischer) Smith. Husband; Glenn. Grandson; Jonathan McCue and brother-inlaw; Gene Rasch. Norma is survived by her children; Kris (Rex) Keith and Tim (Jennifer) McCue and grandchildren; Erin, Ainsley, Lauren and Jaden Keith and Jordyn and Jamisyn McCue. Sister; Janice Rasch. Niece; Julie Bell and nephew; Aaron Rasch and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a family visitation from Noon to 1:00 P.M. followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. both on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Riverwalk Church of Christ 225 No. Waco in Wichita. In lieu of flowers May be sent in Norma's name to the Bel Aire Senior Center.

