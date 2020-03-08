Philbrick, Norma Lee Age 88, passed away on January 29, 2020. She was born to Lee and Margaret Martin in Allen, KS. She Married John Philbrick in 1952 and was married to him until his death in 1996. She was an accountant but more importantly a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, but her biggest joy was hosting her family, be it for Sunday dinner, birthdays and holidays, or her New Year's Eve party which she held annually for 35 years. She is survived by her sons, John Philbrick (Eloise Melton) and Lee Philbrick (Catherine Haury-Philbrick); grandchildren, Margaret Philbrick, Ariel (Andrew) Brown, Mike Philbrick, Keith (Amber) Philbrick, Christie (Britton) Mills; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Weaver; and dog, Missy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Henry Martin; and sister, Mary Jo Blackman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Norma's house on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. A memorial has been established with Botanica, 701 Amidon St. Wichita, KS 67203. To leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020