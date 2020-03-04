Norma Nadine Hecht

Hecht, Norma Nadine born Nov. 1, 1934 in Galena, Ks and passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2020 at 85. She was preceded by parents, sister and husband, Victor Hecht. Survivors include daughters, Natausha Hecht Ardissone (Eric) of Crestview, Florida and Lucinda Hecht Pickell (Chris) of Wichita, 7 grandchildren, Tezja Panzik, Lexi Ardissone, Victoria Tong, Joshua Tong, Aubry Boyce, Angela Sirmans and Chase Pickell, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial service will be at a later date in Florida. Arrangements are with Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020
