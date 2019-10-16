Oglesby, Norma "June" On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Norma June Oglesby, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 94. June was born February 3, 1925 to Homer and Susie Shepard in Pratt, Kansas. June married Dwayne Oglesby August 17, 1946. They lived in Pratt and Lawrence, KS; Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Lubbock, TX; Ruston, LA; Fort Collins and Denver, CO and Wichita, KS. June operated the Cradle Shop in Fort Collins with longtime partner Delphine Richards. Her favorite song was "On the Road Again" by Willie Nelson. June is survived by her husband, Dwayne; children, Kent (Dawn), Kim (Rick) Davis and Sam; grandchildren, Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan (John), Justin Davis (Veronica), Kevin Davis (Cheryl), Nathan (Betsy), Nolan (Brandy), Daniel, Isaac, Tim (Brianna), Maria, and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial is established at the American Red Cross, 707 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Burial will be at a later date. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019