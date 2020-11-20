Norma Williams

January 7, 1926 - June 15, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Norma Marie (Milliner) Williams, 94, died June 15, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Williams. She was survived at the time of her death by her son, Mark Allen Williams. Norma was born, January 7, 1926, in Colony, Oklahoma, to parents Harlen Milliner and "Winnie" Juanita (Couch) Milliner. She attended Oklahoma A&M University, and completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She was a teacher Sterling Elementary and Junior High School, in Sterling, Kansas, and later worked in the Library Media and Textbook Services department for USD 259, until retirement.

She and her husband were long-time members of University United Methodist Church. A simple gravesite service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, at 1 p.m., November 21, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store