1/1
Norma Williams
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Williams
January 7, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Norma Marie (Milliner) Williams, 94, died June 15, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Williams. She was survived at the time of her death by her son, Mark Allen Williams. Norma was born, January 7, 1926, in Colony, Oklahoma, to parents Harlen Milliner and "Winnie" Juanita (Couch) Milliner. She attended Oklahoma A&M University, and completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She was a teacher Sterling Elementary and Junior High School, in Sterling, Kansas, and later worked in the Library Media and Textbook Services department for USD 259, until retirement.
She and her husband were long-time members of University United Methodist Church. A simple gravesite service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver, Wichita, at 1 p.m., November 21, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
1806 N Oliver Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved