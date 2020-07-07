1/1
Norman Dean Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Norman Dean 85, of Wichita KS, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Martha A. Miller. His two sons, Eric Miller (Cary); Erin Miller (Michelle) of Wichita, KS. His grandchildren, Jolene Meyer (Cory); RaeAnn Richardson (Paul); Auna Ruland (Chad); Jordan Miller, and Regan Miller, along with 8 great grandchildren.Brother In Law, John Burchell (Sally); Mike Walker. Sister In Law, Waunetta Walker. Nephew; Kenny Armstrong. Nieces; Megan Landers (Joshua); Johanna Armstrong; Tonya Paredes (Juan); 3 great nephews; 5 great nieces, and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 5PM-7:30PM at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt, Funeral Service Wednesday, July 8, 2PM at Central Community Church 6100 W. Maple St. Wichita, KS.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved