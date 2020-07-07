Miller, Norman Dean 85, of Wichita KS, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Martha A. Miller. His two sons, Eric Miller (Cary); Erin Miller (Michelle) of Wichita, KS. His grandchildren, Jolene Meyer (Cory); RaeAnn Richardson (Paul); Auna Ruland (Chad); Jordan Miller, and Regan Miller, along with 8 great grandchildren.Brother In Law, John Burchell (Sally); Mike Walker. Sister In Law, Waunetta Walker. Nephew; Kenny Armstrong. Nieces; Megan Landers (Joshua); Johanna Armstrong; Tonya Paredes (Juan); 3 great nephews; 5 great nieces, and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation Tuesday, July 7, 5PM-7:30PM at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt, Funeral Service Wednesday, July 8, 2PM at Central Community Church 6100 W. Maple St. Wichita, KS.