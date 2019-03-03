Terry, Norman E. born January 8, 1944 to his parents, Paul and Odessa (Bowser) Terry. Norman taught art in Wichita Public Schools for 36 years and never missed a day of work. He received the "Teacher of the Year" award and retired in 2004. After retirement, he went on as an art consultant for the city of Wichita to brighten the community through culture and design. Norman leaves his wife Barbara and their 2 children, Miles and Monique; 3 sisters, Beverly Brooks, Barbara Campbell, and Nadine Terry-Washington (Willie); 4 brothers, Russell, Martin (Millie), John, Charles Terry; and a host of family members, friends, and the many students he taught. Norman will be missed but not forgotten. Celebrating his vibrant life, 10 am, Saturday, March 9th, at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. 1st St. N. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas African American Museum. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman E. Terry.
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019