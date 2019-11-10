Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Edward Sauder. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Sauder, Norman Edward Age 96, entered into eternal rest November 4, 2019. Norm was born at the family farm in Hilltop, Kansas on July 5, 1923 to parents Edward and Una Rose Aeschliman Sauder. He graduated from Virgil High School. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and was stationed at several bases in the US and on the island of Guam. After his discharge in 1946 he returned to Kansas, enrolled at Wichita State University and began working part time at his uncle's GMC Truck dealership. Norm married Faye Winifred Batdorf in 1948, a union that lasted 56 happy years until her death in 2004. Norm's part time employment became his life long career, working in partnership with Gene Lygrisse until 1987 when he became the sole owner of Sauder-Lygrisse GMC. He served on several committees at the GMC factory during his time as a dealer. He sold the dealership and retired in 2002. During retirement Norm began volunteering as a driver for the American Red Cross, making deliveries throughout the state of Kansas and northern Oklahoma. By the time he retired from his volunteer position in 2014 Norm had officially logged 263,425 miles. Norm enjoyed the outdoors and spent many happy hours on the golf course and working in his gardens. His greatest joy was spending time at the Sauder Hilltop farm. He especially enjoyed quail hunting with his siblings and friends, a tradition he was thrilled to be able to continue with his son-in-law and eventually his grandsons. Norm was a member of Pathway Church, Wichita Rotary Club, Scottish Rite and Midian Shrine, Wichita Farm and Ranch Club and Rolling Hills Country Club. He was an avid fan of Wichita State University Basketball and was a season ticket holder for many years. Norm was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Faye, his brother Glen and his sister Justine. He is survived by his daughter Leslie and son-in-law Ken Conrad; grandson Andrew and his wife Devon Conrad; grandson Brad and his wife Angie Conrad; great-grandchildren Bailey, Carley, Morgan, Alexander, Averie and Drew; brother Larry and sisters Marilyn and Anita; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Koinonia Senior Care for the compassionate assistance Norm received from Christine, Sharlet, Bunnie and Emma. He hired you to be his "cooks" but you became dear friends and your help made it possible for him to live independently in his home. We would also like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their wonderful care during the last few days of Norm's life. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Resthaven, 11800 W. Hwy 54. Committal service will be at Resthaven on Wednesday, November 13 at 11 a.m. Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to: American Red Cross-Wichita Chapter (Norman Sauder memorial on memo line), 707 N. Main Street, Wichita, KS 67203 or Koinonia Senior Care, 13303 W. Maple, Suite 139, PMB #128, Wichita, KS 67235.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019

