ALAMOGORDO, N.M.-Allerheiligen, Norman Edwin age 66, 1971 Wichita East High School graduate, resident of Alamogordo, New Mexico passed peacefully March 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Madeleine Trevino (Adrian), Roswell, New Mexico; grandson, Wesley Trevino; sister, Louise McClellan (Melvin), Wichita, Kansas. Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and retired employee of the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a lifetime member of the family motorcycle riding club The Huns. Memorial services will be conducted by The Huns Southwest Chapter, Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 6, 2019