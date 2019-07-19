Fine, Norman 91, Retired Tool & Die Maker, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Graveside Service will be at 3:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Congregation Emanu-El Cemetery. Preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Fine; son, Scott Allan Fine; parents, Samuel and Celia Fine. Survived by his daughter, Susan (Edward Michael) Perry; 4 grandchildren; sister, Ruthie Smelson of Louisville, KY. A memorial has been established with: Hebrew Congregation, 1850 N. Woodlawn St., Wichita, KS, 67208. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 19, 2019