Hammergren, Norman "Norm" 96, retired regional sales representative with 3M Company, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. A private graveside service has been held. Norm was born in St. Paul, MN, on June 4, 1923. He spent his early years around Forest Lake, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School in Stillwater, MN in 1941. Norm was a veteran of World War II having served in the Army Air Corps. He earned a BA in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota in 1949. Norm and Ellie were married October 14, 1950, and moved to Wichita, KS. He was an active member and past Captain of the Midian Arab Patrol and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters; a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church; Westlink Suburbanites and Rolling Hills Country Club. Preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor "Ellie" Hammergren; parents, Norman and Minnie Hammergren, and sister, Joyce Linnell. Survivors: daughters, Roz (Cliff) Dahlen of Sunset Beach, NC, Nancy (Bruce) Hammergren-Johnson and Connie (Phil) Padgett, all of Wichita; son, Ray (Belinda) Hammergren of Stillwater, OK; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild, and caregiver, Maxine Berry. Memorials have been established with Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N. River Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203 and Midian Shine Plane of Mercy Fund, c/o Midian Shrine Temple, 130 North Topeka Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020