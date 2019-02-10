Halstead, Norman Laurence Born August 2, 1929 to Laurence and Esther Halstead in Detroit, Michigan, Norman Halstead enjoyed a long life in Wichita. He worked at St. Joseph's Hospital (now Via Christi) for three decades, and then, upon retirement, at Yost Auto Service. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Conflict. He passed into the next life on January 15, 2019 at Via Christi Village. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helen, his sister, Phyllis Halstead Flint, and his parents. He is survived by 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and 8 great-nieces and nephews. Visitation: Fri, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, Wichita. Memorial service: Sat, Feb. 16, 1:30 at Broadway Mortuary. Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to: Northside Bible Chapel, 4510 East 61st, St. N, Kechi, KS 67067 or Immanuel Mission (a Christian Navajo school), P.O Box 1080, Teec Nos Pos, AZ 86514. Complete obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019