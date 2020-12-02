1/1
Norman Novotny
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Novotny
January 17, 1937 - November 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Norman Gene Novotny passed away due to complication for Covid-19. Norman was preceded in death by wife Lynda, son Brian, and brother Robert Novotny. He was born on January 17, 1934 in Geneseo, Ks to Josie and Leon Novotny. He worked in Wichita with the Local Carpenters union before retiring from Boeing after 17 years as a Carpenter. Survived by his daughter Ann, spouse Mike Gardner, grandson Clayton Gardner, spouse Megan Gardner, great-grandchildren Braden Schulte, Olivia and Katelyn Gardner. Norman was an avid fisherman and animal lover and a memorial has been set up with the Kansas Human Society. No memorial services are planned



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved