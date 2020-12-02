Norman NovotnyJanuary 17, 1937 - November 26, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Norman Gene Novotny passed away due to complication for Covid-19. Norman was preceded in death by wife Lynda, son Brian, and brother Robert Novotny. He was born on January 17, 1934 in Geneseo, Ks to Josie and Leon Novotny. He worked in Wichita with the Local Carpenters union before retiring from Boeing after 17 years as a Carpenter. Survived by his daughter Ann, spouse Mike Gardner, grandson Clayton Gardner, spouse Megan Gardner, great-grandchildren Braden Schulte, Olivia and Katelyn Gardner. Norman was an avid fisherman and animal lover and a memorial has been set up with the Kansas Human Society. No memorial services are planned